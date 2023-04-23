One person is dead in New Providence Township after a storm passed through Lancaster County on Saturday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Sawmill Road at 3:59 p.m. for a report of a person being struck by a fallen tree.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene. The name of the person isn't being released yet.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Pennsylvania, according to previous reporting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.