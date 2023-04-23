One person is dead in New Providence Township after a storm passed through Lancaster County on Saturday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Sawmill Road at 3:59 p.m. for a report of a person being struck by a fallen tree.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the person as Daniel Beiler, 12, of New Providence. Diamantoni said Beiler died of a traumatic head injury and the cause was determined to be accidental.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Pennsylvania, according to previous reporting.