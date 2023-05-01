One person died after a shooting in Lancaster city on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the first block of West New Street at 2:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot, according to a news release by the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The victim was transported to a local hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene. The name of the victim isn't being released yet.

The location is one block from Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Barnstormers are scheduled to play the York Revolution on Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Dan Davis, of Lancaster Bureau of Police, said no suspects are identified yet and officers are still investigating the scene. Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.