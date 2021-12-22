One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash on Oregon Pike (Route 272) Wednesday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Earlier in the morning, police said one person had "critical and life-threatening injuries," police said. Three other people were injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 7:23 a.m., police said.

Officials are still on the scene and Oregon Pike is closed in both directions near the Warwick Township and West Earl Township line, near Middle Creek.

One person was ejected from their vehicle in the crash, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. According to 511PA, there's heavy traffic congestion between Bushong and Stone Quarry roads.

The crash resulted in one overturned vehicle, police said at least three others were also involved.

Multiple first responders reported ice on the bridge crossing Middle Creek.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said a reconstruction crew was at the scene after the crash. The road was reopened sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was one of 18 reported Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to police. The crashes took place in Warwick, Penn and Clay townships. Many of the crashes included overturned vehicles, minor injuries or reports of entrapment or confinement in initial dispatch reports.