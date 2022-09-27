Two people were ejected and one person died during a crash involving a tractor trailer Tuesday afternoon in East Cocalico Township.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber confirmed at least one person died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened on Route 222 southbound between Exit I-76/PA 272 and exit US 322 - Blue Ball at around 3 p.m., according to PA511. All lanes of the roadway from Route 568 to Route 322 are closed, according to dispatch. The estimated time for the roads to be re-opened is around 8 or 9 p.m., according to dispatch.

Two people were ejected from one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and a child is reportedly in cardiac arrest, according to dispatch reports. Dispatch declined to give further information on injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.