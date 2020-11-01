Lancaster police are investigating the second city homicide in five days after a double shooting early this morning left one man dead and another injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street near Lime Street at 1:13 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a man with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest, was being helped into a vehicle, according to the police department’s Crimewatch site.

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigating the scene of the shooting found another man with gunshot wounds behind a home in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street. The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh, police said. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Crimewatch post.

Police did not release the names of the men.

Investigators said more than one person may have fired shots.

Detectives said there was a large party at a nearby home that may be related to the shooting.

Casings and other evidence were found at the scene, according to investigators, who said the shooting probably took place on or near a sidewalk.

Sunday’s homicide comes five days after a double shooting left a Millersville man dead and a woman injured in the 500 block of Manor Street in the city.

Police are searching for Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster, who is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and two firearms-related felonies for the double-shooting.

Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital after being shot in the chest around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 27.

A 24-year-old city woman was shot in the leg.

Detectives said anyone with information related to today’s shooting are Sanchez’s whereabouts can call city police at 717-735-3300, Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, click the “Submit a Tip” button at www.lancasterpolice.com or text “LANCS” plus a message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.