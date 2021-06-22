A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon in Little Britain Township, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Little Britain Road South, about two miles northeast of Route 222, according to emergency dispatches.

The man's vehicle struck a tree and sustained heavy front-end damage, according to photos of the scene and someone who witnessed the aftermath.

Diamantoni identified the victim only as an “adult male,” saying a full identification would be released once next of kin are notified. No one else was in the vehicle, he said. The crash is still under investigation.