A man died in a vehicle crash in East Drumore Township on Monday morning, the Lancaster County Coroner said.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the man was from New Providence Township, but did not provide any other identifying information.

The vehicle crash took place near the intersection of Church Road and Clearview Drive, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. It was reported around 9:14 a.m.

While it's unclear how many occupants or vehicles were involved in the crash, at least one person was reportedly trapped in a vehicle, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.