A woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike on Friday night that Manheim Township police described as "serious," according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash occurred in the 2000 block of New Holland Pike, or Route 23, near Landis Valley Road at the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter townships, police said in a news release. Initial dispatch reports indicated that the crash occurred at around 8:45 p.m.

A female driver who appeared to be in her late 20s was killed in the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The woman's identity has not been released to the public.

The roadway was closed for several hours as investigators determined the cause of the collision, according to the news release.

Updates on the crash will be provided as they become available, police said.