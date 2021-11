A 31-year-old man was killed in a late-night crash on Tuesday on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened north of the Newport Pike intersection on Route 41 at 11:20 p.m., police said.

The man, who was not identified, crossed into the center turn lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Police didn't say if the driver of the second vehicle was injured.