A 30-year-old man was killed in a late-night crash on Tuesday on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township, according to state police.

Benjamin Patterson, of Sadsbury Township, crossed into the center turn lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle north of the Newport Pike intersection on Route 41 at 11:20 p.m., police said in a news release. Patterson died at the scene.

Patterson was identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who said an external examination determined Patterson died of multiple traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

Police didn't say if the 39-year-old driver of the second vehicle was injured.

Both vehicles were later towed from the scene.