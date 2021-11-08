Mount Joy fatal fire 110721

Firefighters work on the scene of a fatal apartment fire in Mount Joy on Sunday night, Nov. 7, 2021. 

One man is dead after an apartment fire in Mount Joy on Sunday night, according to dispatch and news reports. 

The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. on North Jacob Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Neighbors told WGAL that the fire started in one of the kitchens on the first floor of the three-story building, which has two apartments. 

The name of the man who died has not yet been released. 

A call to the Mount Joy Fire Department was not immediately returned Monday morning. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available. 

