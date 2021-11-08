One man is dead after an apartment fire in Mount Joy on Sunday night, according to dispatch and news reports.

The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. on North Jacob Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Neighbors told WGAL that the fire started in one of the kitchens on the first floor of the three-story building, which has two apartments.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

A call to the Mount Joy Fire Department was not immediately returned Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.