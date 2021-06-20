A head-on crash along Route 30 in West Hempfield Township on Saturday evening left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to West Hempfield Township police.

A Chrysler 200 traveling east along Route 30 east of Columbia crossed the median and struck a Kia Spectra head-on at around 6:14 p.m., police said in a news release.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center. Four others were transported to local hospitals.

The identities of the vehicles’ occupants are being withheld until their families can be notified, police said.

Route 30 remained closed until around 11 p.m. while a crash investigation team was at the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact police at 717-285-5191.