One man is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in Lancaster city Wednesday night.

Anthony Hernandez, 22, of Columbia, died of his injuries sometime Thursday afternoon, police said. The two other people shot were also taken to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known as of Thursday.

Emergency units responded to the area of Fourth Street and Ruby Street just after 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.

Police set up crime scene tape to block Ruby Street between Third and Fourth streets as they interviewed people on the front porch of a home on Ruby Street. The area is about less than half a mile away from Kunzler & Meat Co.

Police also closed off part of the 700 block of Fourth Street near Ruby Street immediately after the shooting.

Thomas Lewis, who lives on Ruby Street, said he was watching television when he heard a gunshot. He looked out his window and saw two people running down the street yelling for help. He said other than Wednesday night's shooting and the shooting in December, he hadn't seen any other violence in the neighborhood in the 10 years he has lived there.

A shooting in the same area of Ruby and Fourth street December 9 claimed the life of James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz. Police responded to Ruby Street and found Diggs' body. They traced a blood trail back to a house on the 400 block where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and do not believe the public is in any danger. The police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-735-3301.

Photographer Blaine Shahan contributed to this report.