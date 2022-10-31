Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by Manheim Borough Police on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

A man died and a woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed a section of Route 283 in Rapho Township overnight Saturday.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on Route 283 westbound on the area of South Esbenshade Road, according to dispatch reports.

Police determined through preliminary investigation that a 20-year-old man from Hershey was driving in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle when he tried to pass it, police said Monday. The man's vehicle spun through the median and crashed into a vehicle in the westbound lane driven by a 65-year-old woman from New Hope.

The man from Hershey was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman from New Hope was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Lititz, and a passenger were unharmed.

Crews closed the road in the area of the crash for several hours so police could investigate.

Manheim Borough Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Sgt. Jason Riggle (717) 665-2481.