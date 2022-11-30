One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in a Columbia shooting, and a suspect fled the scene, police said.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene but said he could not provide further details.

The shooting was in area of the 200 block of North Second Street near Bridge Street around 10:48 a.m. The area is residential, near the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

At least one suspect fled the scene, Columbia police said, heading east on Avenue F toward North Third Street. The suspect was male and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said, asking that anyone with information should reach out to Detective Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.

Much of the response at the scene appeared to focus around a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. It was covered by a tarp around noon, as rain started to steadily fall as the investigation continued. What appears to be blood was visible near the right driver's side back tire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.