One person is dead and one is injured after a crash Monday night on Black Horse Road in Paradise Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Black Horse Road, just south of Route 30, according to state police.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole on the right side of the road, police said. The car rolled over several times and ejected both the passenger and the driver, finally stopping about 50 yards from the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's office, police said. They have not been named.

The passenger had "moderate injuries" and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said.