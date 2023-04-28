Four Lancaster County projects will receive grants totaling a combined $1.8 million to improve the sustainability of stream flows and groundwater during droughts.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission grant program is awarding more than $6 million to 23 projects in Pennsylvania that will enhance water supplies, reduce water demands, increase flow resilience, or improve environmental conditions and water quality.

The following Lancaster County municipalities are receiving grants to help fund projects.

Warwick Township, $500,000

Warwick Township estimates it will reduce the amount of sediment in the Lititz Run floodplain by up to 225,000 pounds per year while restoring approximately 5 acres of wetlands. The township will use its grant to restore approximately 1,700 feet of the floodplain by removing legacy sentiment and realigning the stream channel.

Lancaster city, $461,130

Lancaster city estimates it will be able to save nearly 2 billion gallons of water by using its grant to install nine district metering areas along with leak-detection devices along its water main system. District metering areas are zones in a water distribution system where operators can measure the flow of water into a zone using a single meter. A leak noise data logger that will be installed will sense and record sounds that emanate from water distribution pipes at night.

Denver, $445,125.25

Denver estimates it will save 7.4 million gallons of water by installing leak-detection meters in its water system. The borough will use its grant to install 1,400 radio read meters, including 500 that will include acoustic leak detection technology. The borough will collect and analyze data from the meters weekly to determine if leaks are present in the system.

Manheim Township, $390,000

Manheim Township estimates ongoing stream restoration work will reduce the amount of sediment in the Conestoga River Watershed by up to 74,000 pounds per year. The township has been restoring a section of an unnamed tributary to the Conestoga River. The grant it received will be used to continue those efforts by restoring an additional 1,650 feet of stream channel downstream of its prior restoration work by excavating legacy sediment, establishing a low-lying floodplain bench and realigning the stream channel.

A list of all municipalities receiving grants statewide along with information about each project is available at bit.ly/3LC9JdK.