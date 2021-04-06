Work on a $1.8 million project to overhaul a Conoy Township bridge is set to begin on Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced.

Separate detours will be in place for trucks, cars, bikes and pedestrians for the bridge on River Road, or Route 441, that spans Conoy Creek between Stackstown Road and South 2nd Street, PennDOT said in a news release. Cars will use Beattys Toll Gate Road and Stackstown Road while bicycles and pedestrians will use South 2nd Street and Race Street. Trucks will use Routes 230 and 743

The project will consist of a series of improvements to the bridge including replacing the existing superstructure, repairs to abutments and piers, installing expansion joints, a latex-modified deck overlay and new approach slabs, guiderails and minor drainage improvements, PennDOT said. The project will also include updates to signing and pavement markings.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by September 3, according to the news release.

York-based Kinsley Construction Inc. will serve as the prime contractor for the $1,898,264 project.