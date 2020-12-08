A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million for Monday’s drawing was sold in Elizabethtown.

The ticket with the numbers 04-19-24-27-37-47 was sold at the American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St. The American Legion earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The person with the winning ticket should sign it and call 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 44,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in Monday’s drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.