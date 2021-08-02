A $1.3 million resurfacing project on Route 772 in Mount Joy and Mount Joy and Rapho townships is scheduled to begin Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The 2.25-mile project on Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road (Route 772) is set to begin Aug. 9, PennDOT said in a news release.

The project will include base repairs, milling and paving, drainage, including a pipe replacement, tree removal and guide rail updates on Route 772 from Main Street (Route 230) in Mount Joy to Route 283 in Rapho Township, according to the news release. Work will also include curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

Milling and drainage work will be performed during daylight hours, while paving will follow during nighttime hours, PennDOT said.

Motorists should expect delays, as traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. There will be no lane restrictions during peak morning and afternoon hours.

The $1,306,033 project is expected to be completed by Dec. 7, PennDOT said.