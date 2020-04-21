An online petition to reverse Penn Manor’s decisions to cancel prom and move its high school graduation ceremony online has received more than 1,200 signatures since Friday.

The petition seeks to salvage an in-person commencement as well as prom and the senior class trip to Six Flags by postponing the events until late summer.

Penn Manor High School senior Jason Swarr started the petition after the school district announced last week it’s canceling prom and conducting commencement virtually.

“I just wanted to spread awareness and show Penn Manor that people throughout the community, and students particularly, actually care about this,” said Swarr, who added he feels frustrated that he and his classmates might miss out on traditional rite of passage events.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 1,230 people had signed the online petition.

“I’ve spent 13 years of my life dedicated to Penn Manor. I deserve a graduation, even if it’s a year from now,” one person wrote as a reason for signing. “Seniors have earned and deserve their due. Please do not let these life moments pass,” another wrote.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said in an email that deciding to adjust end-of-year celebrations was “tremendously difficult,” but “the risks outweigh the benefits at this point.”

Regarding postponing the events, Leichliter said the district shouldn’t speculate on what restrictions may be in place during the summer.

“While some other schools in our region may postpone festivities and not make definitive decisions yet, we do not want to set other event dates for June and July and then potentially disappoint seniors again if circumstances don’t change,” he said.

Penn Manor is among a growing group of county schools, public and private, that have postponed or canceled prom. It’s the first public school to announce a virtual commencement.

