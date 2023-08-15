One of the few intersections in Lancaster city with a traffic light without a pedestrian signal will be updated next year thanks to a state grant.

The city will get $258,160 from the state Department of Transportation to upgrade the intersection of Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) and Race Avenue. The grant will also allow the city to conduct a study that will look at removing another traffic light at Buchanan and Race avenues.

Six municipalities in Lancaster County received a combined $1.1 million from the state’s Green Light-Go grant program. The grants, announced last week, cover 80% of a projects’ costs, with the municipalities funding the rest. Statewide, 77 municipalities shared in a total of $36 million in grants.

With funding in place, it’s likely the two projects will begin next year, according to Cindy McCormick, city engineer and deputy director of the department of public works.

“We were not really pursuing these projects unless they were grant funded,” McCormick said.

Marietta and Buchanan avenues is one of 10 of 119 intersections in the city with traffic lights that don’t include pedestrian signals.

The study of Buchanan and Race avenues will involve tracking traffic and crashes, and input from residents. If it is removed, it would likely be replaced by a four-way stop, which could improve safety for people walking to and from nearby Buchanan Park, McCormick said.

“Pedestrians could feel safer crossing the street if vehicles are stopping,” she said.

Other projects receiving funds include:

- East Donegal Township: The township will receive $331,850 to update traffic signals at Route 441 (River Road) and Route 743 (Maytown Road/Decatur Street).

- Rapho Township: The township will receive $209,200 to update traffic signals throughout the township.

- Lititz: The borough will receive $140,880 to update traffic signals on Route 501 at Sixth Street and Second Street.

- Elizabeth Township: The township will receive $97,520 to update traffic signal equipment at the intersection of routes 322 and 501.

- Manheim Township: The township will receive $40,000 to convert traffic signals throughout the municipality to LED lighting.