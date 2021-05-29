Motorists driving along Route 3017 in Conestoga and Manor Townships will be detoured due to a bridge rehabilitation project beginning next month, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Road crews will reroute drivers using Conestoga Boulevard, Long Lane, Slackwater Road, Duke Street, Letort Road and River Road beginning June 7, PennDOT said in a news release.

That detour will come as a result of a $1.1 million project to rehabilitate the bridge on River Road (Route 3017) that spans the Conestoga River between Conestoga Boulevard in Conestoga Township and Warehouse Road in Manor Township, according to the news release.

The project consists of rehabilitating the bridge’s four-span structure, including repairs to abutments and piers, placement of a latex deck, replacing expansion dams, existing pedestrian railing, guiderails and approach work and updates to signing and pavement markings, PennDOT said.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by September.