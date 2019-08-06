Local clergy are arranging a “call to action” event Thursday in response to mass shootings that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.

The Rev. Jessica Mattson of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manheim Township organized the faith-based rally after being approached by parishioners.

“They’re grieving; they’re trying to make sense of something so senseless,” Mattson said. “There really is a feeling of wanting and needing to take a next step.”

The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Penn Square and will include prayer and music. A representative from CeaseFirePA, a statewide organization dedicated to ending gun violence, will discuss current gun legislation in the state Legislature.

The Revs. Edward Bailey of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lancaster, Patricia McAllister of Mount Zion AME Church in Columbia, John Morris of St. Edward’s Episcopal Church and Gina Bautista at St. John's Episcopal Church also will attend Thursday’s rally.

Local musician Jeremy Graeff will perform a song he wrote after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March. St. Thomas Episcopal’s organist, Maria Corley, and guitarist Kiana Corley also will perform.