Council meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: Council approved the installation of three Little Free Library book boxes in Quarryville.
Background: Little Free Libraries are book-exchange boxes that provide the public with easy access to both hard- and soft-cover books. To date, more than 80,000 of these boxes have been erected around the world, spanning over 90 countries.
Why it’s important: Anthony Cavallaro, a Quarryville Library trustee, announced that three Little Free Libraries will be installed in Quarryville. These include one in Huffnagle Park and two at the Southern End Community Association's pool and playground. The borough has agreed to install all three boxes, but each will be funded, maintained, and restocked weekly by the Quarryville Library.
What’s next: Scott Peiffer, borough manager, predicted these boxes will be installed by summer 2020.
In other news: Council approved appraising a 4-acre easement at 40 N. Church St. for use in building a connector between Quarryville Borough and the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail. Peiffer expects an appraisal to be completed within 30 to 45 days, at a cost of roughly $1,500.