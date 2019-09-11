Supervisors meeting, Sept. 10.
What happened: The board accepted several small changes to proposed sewer regulations.
Background: The township is required to adopt a new ordinance due to state Department of Environmental Protection mandates under the law known as Act 537. The ordinance regulates how property owners must manage their on-lot sewage facilities. This includes mandated pumping and inspection every three years.
Why it’s important: The township will be divided into thirds to set up the three-year pumping schedule. When a system is pumped, a notice of compliance will be sent to the township.
The cost: The township is permitted to impose a fee to cover postage and administrative fees, but it is not required to do so.
What happens next: A public hearing on the new ordinance will be advertised in the near future. If adopted, the regulations would go into effect Jan. 1.
Other happenings: The board briefly discussed a petition received by mail, asking for a pedestrian walkway on the Pine Grove Road covered bridge. A walkway was installed while the bridge was being repaired, but it was later removed. There is concern for children walking through the bridge on their way to school. Supervisors said the township had no control over the state-owned bridge.
Quotable: “I don’t think anyone would want to walk through the covered bridge with traffic going through, but they’re asking the wrong people,” board Chairman Jerry Emling said.