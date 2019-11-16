Supervisors meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: The board approved the tentative adoption of the 2020 budget, with no tax increase for the coming year.
Why it’s important: The new budget shows $813,300 in expenses with about $820,000 in revenues. The area that concerns supervisors most is legal fees.
Background: Defending its zoning ordinances and zoning hearing board’s decisions has taken the township into district and county court. Currently, the township is defending a decision on the Weaverland Mennonite property at 376 Nottingham Road, denying agricultural use of the property that is zoned R-2 village residential. Simultaneously, a new application has been submitted to the township with some changes from the original proposal for the 17-acre parcel.
Quotable: “Lawsuits that continue like this are going to force us to raise taxes,” supervisor Jerry Emling said. “I just don’t see a good outcome here.”
The cost: The township has spent $35,000 on zoning related legal fees so far this year, and about $50,000 the previous year. They are budgeting $50,000 for this area next year.
What happens next: The budget will come up for final approval at the next board of supervisors meeting Dec. 10.
Other happenings: Zoning ordinance amendments are ready for final adoption in December. A copy of the changes is available for public review at the township building, 323 Green Lane, Quarryville.