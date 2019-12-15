Supervisors meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: The board approved the 2020 budget and adopted the amended zoning ordinance for the township
2020 budget: The budget was adopted as advertised with no increase in taxes. There is $813,300 in expenses with about $820,000 in revenues. The real estate tax rate remains at 0.301 mills, meaning a property owner with a house assessed at $100,000 would pay about $30 yearly.
Zoning ordinance: The board and the township planning commission have been working on the zoning ordinance updates for more than a year.
Why it’s important: With the adoption of the new ordinance, definitions are updated and clarified, along with changes in some areas, such as adding locations and conditions for event barns. The complete document is available for review at the township building.
What happens next: In January, the board will consider adopting a change to the stormwater ordinance. Also, in accordance with new state building regulations, plans of up to 5,000 square feet can be considered small plans. Such plan applications can be submitted without needing an engineer. This is up from the present limit of 2,500 square feet.