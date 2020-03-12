Supervisors meeting, March 10.

What happened: Supervisor Jerry Emling is asking the Amish community to reconsider using tractors with steel wheels on roads in the township.

Background: State Police Lt. Vincent D’Angelo attended the February supervisors meeting to give a periodic report on township crime. At that time Emling asked if it was legal to use steel-wheeled vehicles on the road. D’Angelo said he would look into the issue. This month Emling explained farm equipment requires pneumatic tires if not prohibited by religious belief.

Why it’s important: Emling is concerned about road damage caused by steel wheels but more importantly about the safety issue. Steel wheels make it more difficult to stop particularly if roads are wet.

Quotable: “If they’re coming up behind someone, they’re going to have a hard time stopping. It’s not against the Amish. It’s the safety factor I’m looking at,” Emling said.

Other happenings: Roadmaster Dan Risk proposed to use 80,000 yards of sealcoat on main roads and Ashville Road this spring. He also plans to use scratchcoat with blacktop on Roberts Road and bad areas of Oak and School House roads.

The cost: The township will advertise for material bids, with contracts awarded at the April supervisors meeting.