Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Jerry Emling continues as board chairman, and Clark Coates as vice chairman. Coates and Supervisor Richard Brenneman were reelected to new 6-year terms in November, and were sworn in prior to the start of the meeting. Shawn Reimold, who was previously appointed to the board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Dan Proffit, was elected in November to fill the final 2 years of that term. Pat Wood rounds out the five-member board.
Stormwater: The board adopted an amendment to the storm water ordinance. The new maximum area for a small plan is now 5,000 square feet instead of 2,500 square feet. This should allow more residents to self-plan, reducing their costs.
Ambulance: Residents asked supervisors whether they could switch their primary ambulance provider. Lancaster EMS, out of Quarryville, is usually dispatched to the residents’ area, but they would like to use Wakefield Ambulance instead.