A Lititz man was arrested after police say he was found knocking on residents' doors early Sunday morning asking for a ride to Philadelphia.

When officers arrived and arrested him, 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Steinberg III bent an officers finger "well beyond a normal level of dexterity" as the officer tried to adjust Steinberg's handcuffs.

Officers were called after midnight to Eden Road in Manheim Township for a reported prowler, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police said that Steinberg was "banging on several resident's doors" in the 300 block of Eden Road around 12:27 a.m., demanding a ride to Philadelphia.

He also threatened to shoot and rob those who refused to give him a ride, police said.

Officers said they could smell alcohol as they approached Steinberg in the backyard of an Eden Road residence. Witnesses told police he was yelling nonstop while he was knocking on doors.

While in handcuffs after being arrested for public drunkenness, that's when Steinberg grabbed an officer's ring finger and bent it, police said.

Steinberg was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a police officer, a misdemeanor charge of loitering and prowling at night and a summary offence for public drunkenness, according to court records.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 3 in front of district judge David Miller.