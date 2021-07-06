When: Council meeting June 29, first in-person meeting since March 2020. It was a hybrid meeting, allowing participants and the public to attend in person or via Zoom.

What happened: Council approved plans for the Lititz Craft Beer Fest to temporarily move to a new location this year. It previously has been held downtown on Main and Broad streets.The seventh annual event will be held Sept. 25-26 at Tait, 401 W. Lincoln Ave., to accommodate large crowds that are expected to attend. The plan is to go back to the streets next year.

Background: The beer fest is sponsored by Lititz AMBUCS and has raised and donated more than $431,000 to charitable organizations since its inception in 2014. Last year’s event had to be canceled because of COVID-19. The event is a collaboration with Lancaster Brewers Guild, and will include a homebrew competition.

Other events: Council also approved permits for other events, as Lititz gets back to normal while pandemic cases decline. They approved an activity permit for the Lancaster Bicycle Club Covered Bridge Classic, which will take place partially in the borough on Aug. 15. Also returning is Cruise Night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18. Sponsored by Lititz Lions Club, it will bring more than 200 cars and motorcycles downtown, along with music and food vendors. Lititz Church of the Brethren’s Bike & Hike event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 also was approved. It begins at the church parking lot on West Orange Street.

Rescue plan funds: Council member Ken Mobley reported that the borough will be receiving $990,694 in allocations over 2021 and 2022 from the American Rescue Plan Act. Borough staff have recommended using the funds for lost revenue replacement. For 2021 and 2022, they recommend putting $165,296 toward the general fund, $262,106 toward the water fund, and $15,000 toward Venture Lititz, for a total of $442,402 each year.

Railroad crossing: Mayor Timothy Snyder asked about the deteriorating railroad track crossings at Cedar and Water streets, which have become deeply rutted in recent months. It was reported that the railroad track is owned by Norfolk Southern, which would be responsible for maintenance and typically perform any repair work. The borough will contact Norfolk Southern about the track crossings.

Agreements: Council approved an agreement between Warwick School District and the Lititz recCenter involving the school district’s plans for a new sewer line from the stadium area. The school district has worked with the borough, which owns the property, and Lititz recCenter to get an easement for the preferred location across from the recCenter property. Council also approved a stormwater management agreement for Dunkin Donuts, which is to be built at 737 S. Broad St.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the same hybrid format.