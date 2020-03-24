Council meeting, March 19.

What happened: Borough Council ratified a disaster emergency and agreed to extend the emergency indefinitely until otherwise declared by a subsequent council resolution.

Social distancing: Borough Council met with members seated at the front table in the council chambers far apart from one another. The meeting was livestreamed by the Lititz Borough Police Department.

What’s next: The March 31 Borough Council meeting and April Planning Commission meeting are canceled. The April 14 Borough Council meeting may be canceled or livestreamed if held. Public access to the borough buildings has been closed. Payments and other correspondence may be dropped off at the borough office, and visitors will not be permitted to enter the buildings. Borough Manager Sue Barry noted that cash payments are being discouraged, in favor of credit card payments, which can be mailed. Late fees for water and sewer bills are being waived.

Law enforcement: Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye reported all courts are closed and hearings postponed. The front doors of both the borough and police offices will be locked. There will be no fingerprinting or other police interaction that puts police or the public at risk. Police are asking the public to file complaints on the Crimewatch website for situations that do not require immediate attention. Emergency calls should still be called in to 911. For the time-being, parking tickets will not be issued for parking meters. In non-emergency situations, police will be asking residents to step outside their homes to talk to police.

Streets and maintenance: Public Works is operating normally and practicing social distancing.

Emergency management: Council passed a disaster emergency resolution, allowing Warwick Emergency Services Commission coordinator Duane Ober to act on behalf of the borough. Future committee meetings of council will be done online; staff will be working online when possible.