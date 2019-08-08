Supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: The board approved a resolution that bans video gambling throughout Leacock Township.
Why it’s important: Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed a bill into law permitting local governments to decide, on an individual basis, whether they’d like to prohibit video gaming terminals at certain truck stops within their municipality. This prompted the board’s approval of a resolution that bans such terminals.
Official comment: Board Chairman Frank Howe said this preventative measure, in his opinion, was a “no-brainer.”
What’s next: The board must now notify the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board of its decision by the end of the month.