Supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board supported plans to install a four-foot-high fence in front of the community care center at Leacock Christian School.

Why it matters: The care center is a local, nonprofit daycare service that exclusively serves special needs children. Mahlon Beiler, a representative of the center’s advisory board, said a fence would help deter trespassers and prevent its kids from wandering onto the nearby road. Before and after installation, the center’s picnic area will remain open to the public, Beiler said.

What’s next: Because the proposed fence is above three feet in height, the center will need to apply for a variance with the zoning hearing board and submit a fence design for board approval.