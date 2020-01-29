Marie Lawson was appointed to fill a vacant seat on Coatesville City Council Jan. 27.
The vote was 4-1, with Khadijah Al Amin voting no. Councilman Donald Folks was absent.
Lawson was the only applicant to fill the seat formerly held by Debbie Bookman, who was elected Chester County prothonotary in November and is no longer able to serve on City Council.
Lawson was a member of council from 2014 to 2018, at which time she stepped down for personal reasons. She had recently returned to serving on the Civil Service Board and the Park Commission, sparking her reinterest in council.
“It just brought all of my energy and passion back,” Lawson said.
A special election for a new council member at large will be scheduled during the primary elections April 28. After the meeting, Lawson indicated she would be running for the seat in that election.
Historical Commission
The meeting included a presentation from Jeffrey Deacon, of the Coatesville Historical Commission. He covered the role of the commission in the city, and gave an overview of things it has done to help preserve the 300 years of history of Coatesville.
The mission of the commission is to protect the portions of the city that recall the architectural and cultural heritage of the city and state. The commission is staffed by volunteers from a variety of backgrounds and careers. The commission also makes recommendations in any case involving demolition of a landmark structure or alteration that would change its character.
Black History Month
James Bookman, from the Parks and Recreation Commission, told council and the public that the second annual Black History Month Breakfast and Book Reading for youths ages 6 to 17 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Coatesville City Hall.