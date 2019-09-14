Supervisors meeting Sept. 9.
What happened: A company that wants to build self-storage units on an empty, residentially-zoned plot on Wabank Road is unable to move the project forward.
Details: The board heard a request from Wabank Road Self Storage LLC to amend the zoning map and ordinance to accommodate the business proposal at 1750 Wabank Road. After hearing from the applicant’s lawyer and adjacent property owners, the board was not able to reach a motion to advance the request to the township Planning Commission.
Resident reminders: Yard waste collection ends the week of Oct. 7, and yard waste drop-off hours are changing as of Oct. 15. The drop-off facility will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Leaf collection will begin Tuesday, Oct. 15, in accordance with street signs.
Management updates: The board approved the resignation of Michael Pickard, Lancaster Township emergency management coordinator. Eugene Gallagher III, deputy coordinator, will be promoted to emergency management coordinator.