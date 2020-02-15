Supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: The board acted to condemn the land owned by The Church of Christ, 551 Abbeyville Road, in the amount of $1,345,000 in order to establish a township fire station there.
Background details: According to Township Manager Bill Laudien, the township has been seeking a new site for the Lancaster Township Fire Department for about ten years. He said that when the church property was put up for sale the township decided it would be suitable for a firehouse location. The condemnation procedure is merely a vehicle to acquire the property via a standard property transfer. According to online Multiple Listing real estate records, the property consists of a 13,076-square-foot brick building constructed in 1992 on 6 acres of land.
What's next: The township is considering financing the purchase via a tax-exempt loan with a commercial lender. Laudien said that, subject to planning, design and construction, the new firehouse may be ready for occupancy in 2021.
Historical commission: The Lancaster Township Historical Commission was reestablished and held its first meeting on Jan. 27. It consists of seven resident members and is chaired by Karen Foerstel. They will advise the Planning Commission, review property demolition permits and survey historical resources, according to township engineer Ben Webber, who serves as township liaison to the commission. Residents interested on serving on this committee may contact Webber at the township office. Lancaster Township was established in 1729 as one of 17 original townships in Lancaster County.