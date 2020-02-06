School board meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Board members listened to the district’s plan to update the elementary school English language arts curriculum starting with kindergarten through second grade.
Timeline: The district is contracting with the American Reading Company for curriculum materials and classroom books that are on grade-level and that align with the state standards. The district will launch the new curriculum for kindergarten through second grade in the 2020-21 school year and monitor its progress. The district will then develop materials for grades three through five and roll out the curriculum in the 2021-22 school year.
Quotable: “The new curriculum is going to offer more regular opportunities for student performance, not just choosing from multiple choice,” said Jessica Sherman, coordinator of elementary literacy and social studies. To explain what she meant by student performance, Sherman provided an example of first graders in a school already using the American Reading Company program that created their own book to demonstrate what they had learned about emperor penguins.
Why it matters: Because students take grade-level assessments, it is vital they hear and read materials at their level, Sherman said. The new curriculum will ensure that every child in every school has access to grade-level materials.
What’s next: The board will vote Feb. 18 on a new six-year $4.2 million contract with American Reading Company. However, the next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Lancaster.