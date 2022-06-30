Lancaster-based VisionCorps is partnering with the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation to offer free eye examination and eyeglasses to qualified adults and children.

“We offer individuals in our community who may not be able to afford to get their eyes checked and purchase glasses access to a program that can provide the exam and glasses for free,” said Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps president and CEO.

The income-based program provides a free vision examination and basic frames and lenses. Anyone in need is encouraged to call VisionCorps at 717-205-4141 or email mkubicki@visioncorps.net to check on their eligibility for the services.

“Keeping your eyes healthy is an important part of preserving eyesight and help with an eye exam and glasses is one of the many services we offer,” Steiner said.

VisionCorps provides education and blindness prevention services, rehabilitation and employment. It serves clients ranging in age from newborns to seniors.

The non-profit screens more than 7,000 children annually for vision loss and serves approximately 2,000 individuals with rehabilitation services in Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, York and Adams counties. It also offers programs, both in-person and virtual, about common eye conditions, living with low vision, employing people with low vision and tips for living independently.

All the programs are provided free of charge, and services offered to clients of VisionCorps are free. For more information, visit www.visioncorps.net.