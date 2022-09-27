Lancaster Maternal Fetal Medicine will begin seeing patients at a new location - 2568 Lititz Pike - on Oct. 3.

A property holdings entity related to the practice purchased the Members First bank building on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township in April 2022 for $825,000, according to county records. The practice will close its leased offices at 108 Foxshire Drive, Lancaster, when the new location opens.

The practice brings specialized care to pregnant mothers experiencing a number of conditions that characterize their pregnancy as “high-risk,” such as diabetes, pregnancy with multiples, recurrent pregnancy loss or high blood pressure, according to a news release announcing the move.

In its five years of operation, the practice established by Drs. Robert Larkin and Christian Macedonia has expanded to a total of five locations across Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Its staff includes two physicians, a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant and a high-risk nurse.