People with loved ones held in Lancaster County Prison will be able to visit them again starting on Feb. 28, as COVID-19 case rates continue to decline.

Visits at the prison have been suspended since August 2021, after a number of inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The prison offered visitation only once since then, during the week of Christmas.

Lancaster County Prison had four positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Deputy Warden William Aberts said. In January, there were 124 positive cases.

Most of the positive cases were among people who just started being held at the prison, Deputy Warden Joe Shiffer said.

As case counts come down in Lancaster County and in the prison, it’s important to restart all of its services, like visitation, to “have a more safe facility,” Shiffer added.

“Everybody is at the standpoint now that it’s been long enough, we need to give something back to the inmates,” Aberts said. “Visitation is very important to them.”

Anyone who would like to visit an inmate must schedule it at least one day in advance and on the day that the inmates housing block is scheduled for visitation. Visits on Saturday, Sunday or Monday must be scheduled the Friday before.

To schedule a visit, call the prison between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day Monday through Friday, at 717-299-7800 and select Option 1. Inmates are allowed only two visitors per visit, and visitors must be on the inmate’s approved visitation list.

People who recently started being held at the prison may not be allowed to have visitors if they are still going through the intake quarantine process to avoid spreading COVID-19 within the facility.

Since August, 401 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Approximately 6,000 people are admitted to, or released from, the prison each year. The county has required masking at the prison for all, no matter a person’s vaccination status.