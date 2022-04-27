Lancaster County has again landed in the top 10 of Pennsylvania counties with the best overall health outcomes, according to a report released today by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Lancaster ranked ninth in the state — a position it also nabbed last year — for health outcomes, and 12th for health factors.

Health factors are community conditions that, if changed, can improve health outcomes such as access to a quality education, living wage, clinical care, nutritious food, green spaces — or natural areas for recreation in urban areas — and affordable housing.

The rankings measure a variety of aspects that contribute to the social determinants of health (where people live, learn, work and play): high school graduation rates, access to nutritious food and the percent of children living in poverty, among other factors.

“Health outcomes represent how healthy a county is right now,” the report said. “They reflect the physical and mental well-being of residents through measures representing the length and quality of life typically experienced in the community.”

The report also highlighted data showing “a persistent pattern across the country in barriers to opportunity” for those with lower incomes and for Black and brown communities with disparate opportunities related to “unfair policies and practices.”

In Pennsylvania, the report revealed that 26% of household incomes for a family with two children — on average — goes to child care. The authors noted that when a single expense eats up a paycheck, like child care, families are unable to afford other necessities.

Child care is considered unaffordable if it exceeds 7% of a household’s income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Is every family in your community thriving?

“The rankings are important for Pennsylvania and to the Pennsylvania Public Health Association, as data helps us understand the relationship between where we live, work and play and where we can improve health equity,” Stephanie Shell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Public Health Association, said in a press release.

Since the inaugural report in 2010, Lancaster County has consistently landed in the top 10, peaking in 2011 at No. 7.

While Chester, Union and Montgomery counties have vied for the top spot at various times, Philadelphia County has consistently placed at the bottom.

That roughly 90% of Lancaster County is white — a population that historically has had better health outcomes than Blacks and Latinos — is likely a big contributor to the better ranking here than in other, more diverse communities.

“Is it true that the outcomes are happening for everyone?” asked Kiersten Frobom, senior evidence analyst for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. “Is every family in your community thriving? When we look deeper into the data, we see that they’re not.”

For 2022, the report introduced steps communities can consider for improving everyone’s health beginning with assessing needs and resources.

“Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible child care, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,” Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, said in a press release.

“This would not only ensure a just recovery from the pandemic for families and communities today but greater economic security, better health and well-being for generations to come.”

The annual report is a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which funds research and initiatives to address the nation’s health challenges.

The rankings are designed to help understand the factors that influence how long and well county residents live.

To read the full report, visit www.countyhealthrankings.org/.