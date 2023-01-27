Lancaster County is the fifth most generous of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, according to a recent study by Smart Asset, a financial technical company that publishes online guides.

The study used tax return data from 2020 that was released this past December.

Generosity rank 2022 Here is the ranking of generous places in Pennsylvania according to Smart Asset: Most generous place rank rank county percentage of income percentage of tax returns 1 Montgomery 2.20% 11.98% 2 Chester County 1.38% 13.18% 3 Delaware County 1.29% 10.40% 4 Bucks County 1.02% 10.91% 5 Lancaster County 1.76% 6.15% 6 Philadelphia County 1.21% 5.90% 7 Centre County 1.14% 5.86% 8 Butler County 0.90% 5.68% 9 Allegheny County 1.03% 5.14% 10 Cumberland County 0.84% 5.72%

It focuses on donations reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Lancaster topped the list of generous counties in percentage of income of these wealthier donors, who reported giving an average of 1.76% of their income. The county held fifth place in the 2020 generosity study as well.

The study is missing donors who give less than $11,000 individually or $22,000 as a couple, the thresholds for taking tax deductions, said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, who reviewed the study at the request of LNP | LancasterOnline.

“They’re really talking about donations large enough to generate tax deductions,” Ressler said.

The study takes into account charitable contributions as a percentage of net income and the proportion of taxpayers that made a charitable contribution of any amount in any given county.

“It is no surprise to the Community Foundation that Lancaster County ranked so high for Most Generous Places in Pennsylvania,” Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, wrote in an emailed statement. “We have had the honor of experiencing the generosity of Lancastrians first hand for many years and in a variety of ways. The ExtraGive is one reflection of that generosity. In the last 10 years, due to the energy and passion across our county, tens of thousands of generous donors have given $92 million to support more than 500 organizations …. Living and working in a community with such deeply rooted philanthropic spirit is inspiring.”

Smart Asset compared the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who reported making charitable donations.

But Lancaster County’s culture of charitable giving is much broader and deeper, Ressler said.

What really makes the base of a generous community is different from just those who itemize deductions, he said.

For example, Ressler said, Lancaster County’s ExtraGive and United Way fundraising are driven by micro-transactions. That is, many small donors having a big impact.

Quarryville ExtraGive A bucket with a picture of Officer McGillicuddy was used to collect Quarryville Police Foundation donations for ExtraGive in the parking lot o…

He noted that the United Way of Lancaster County has 5,000 individual donors. He said some give as little as $5 or $10 a month, which is a testament to a community where generosity is cultural so that people budget it as part of their life.

Lancaster County was founded by Mennonites for whom sacrificial giving and simple living are core values, Ressler said. Even though it is not a majority Mennonite community now, those values continue to thrive and impact even the businesses rooted here, he said.

That culture of giving is demonstrated by the number of nonprofits that focus on a wide variety of causes, including refugees.

“I’m very grateful to live in a community where people give month after month,” Ressler said.