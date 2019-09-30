East Hempfield Township Supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Hearings: (a) Beekeeping, only allowed in the A, AH and RB districts, Ordinance No. 2019-10; (b) Wireless facilities, provides for an exemption for municipal properties, Ordinance No. 2019-11; (c) Keeping of non-commercial livestock, defines livestock/pets and provides updates to yard setbacks and number of animals by class, Ordinance No. 2019-12.
Visitors: Jessica Hartman, appointment as Fire Police for Hempfield Fire Department.
Consent agenda: (a) 15-10-FP Elite RV Storage, approval to release remaining financial security, leaving a $0 balance; (b) 19-04.02 LGH Cancer Institute expansion SWM plan, approval of SWM O&M agreement, establishment of project’s financial security, establishment of SWM plan inspection fee and establishment of the SWM plan maintenance fee; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, 2019; (d) Approval of minutes Sept. 4 pending and Sept. 18.
Action items: (a) Susan Baum, 1018 Harriet Avenue, request to allow a UGI street opening of Harriet Avenue for residential gas service; (b) Development services: rezoning petition for Marietta Avenue properties, board acknowledgement and permission to submit to planning commissions; amendment to roadway classifications, Ordinance No. 2019-13 (adding Embassy Drive, Yellow Goose Road and Dairy Road as collector roadways); (c) folding machine, seeking authorization to accept the winning bid for the folding machine used for trash billing which is no longer needed since the mailing is now outsourced; (d) Paul Buckwalter, accept resignation from the Pension Review Board.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- National Merit Scholarship program recognition
- School board certification presentation
- Feasibility study update
- Lancaster City Historical Review Board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.
660 W. Vine St.: Jonathan Groff, owner. Remove a three-part window on the building’s ground-floor facade and replace with a new garage opening to include an overhead door.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:
Approval of the minutes of the September 18, 2019 meeting.
Final plan, 95 Chesapeake St., Conestoga North. Lancaster’s Spanish American Civil Association via Conestoga North LLC proposes a final plan for planned residential development with 18 townhouses on a 1.32-acre wooded lot.
Request for time extension for final plan recording, 38 E. Walnut St. 38 E. Walnut received conditional final plan approval on October 3, 2018 for its proposal to demolish the rear potion of the structure and construce a four-story, 15-unit residential building. A two-month extension of time is requested to satisify the requirements of the stormwater management ordinance, Article VI, operations & maintenance.
Certification of blight for vacant properties, 306 Hazel St. and 52 Old Dorwart St. In accordance with the procedures of the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board, as stipulated by §22-42 of the Code of the City of Lancaster, the Planning Commission is asked to make a determination of certification of blight for the above properties.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 2 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Children and Youth Agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation, agreements for fiscal years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020; (b) Prison, grant modification for prison vivitrol program; (c) Domestic Relations, cooperation agreement with sheriff’s office; (d) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services, amended agreement for legal aupport aervices; (e) Office of Aging, agreement for PA Link aging and disability resouce center; (f) Facilities management, change order for Conoy No. 1 Bridge.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
Subdivision/related business: (a) Consider partial release of letter of credit for Victory Church; (b) Consider lot add-on for 807 Furnace Hills Pike, prepared by Michael Hartman, dated Aug. 22, 2019.
Old business: (a) Discussion of status of right-of-way ordinance; (b) Discussion on renewal of franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Cable; (c) Discussion on maintenance agreement with PennDOT; (d) Discussion on revision to on-lot sewage disposal maintenance requirements.
New business: Discussion on amendment to joint official map.
Next meeting: October 16, 2019.