East Hempfield Township Supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) 13-05-FP3 Landis Farms Phase 3, approval to reduce the project’s financial security; (b) approval of the 19-05.01 Lehman lot add-on plan 90-day time extension request to satisfy conditions of approval; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Aug. 24-Sept. 6; (d) approval of minutes: Aug. 21.
- Action items: (a) development services: 19-01.03, State Road Investors master plan (State Road/Harrisburg Pike); 18-04.05/18-04.06, Traditions of America, preliminary and Phase I final plan; (b) ordinance to amend the membership criteria on the Traffic Commission; (c) Traffic Commission membership, change, H. Scott Russell stepping down and chairman to consider appointment of Thomas A. Bennett.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield Board of School Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the administration building’s public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- District enrollment update.
- Comprehensive Plan update.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg Board of School Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the district administration’s building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (d) recommendation for changes to supplemental contracts; (e) recommendation for approval of substitutes.
- Business/Finance Committee: recommendation for approval of IU13 school safety/security consultative services.
- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of polices (second reading); (b) recommendation for approval of policies (second reading); (c) recommendation for approval of policies (first reading); (d) discussion of and recommendation for approval of 2020 PSBA slate of candidates; (e) recommendation for approval of field trips.
- The next Board meeting, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, administration building board room.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Personnel Committee: (a) Krista Friebaum and Naomi Young, nominees for appointment to the Public Art Advisory Board; (b) Emerson Sampaio, nominee for reappointment to the Public Art Advisory Board; (c) Sharron Nelson, nominee for reappointment to the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority; (d) Patrick Hopkins, nominee for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority; (e) Mark Stoner, Jami Rhynes, Meghan O’Donnell McLane and Randolph Hernandez, nominees for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission Board of Directors; (f) Steve Schwanger, Chad R. Walton, Daniel Moser, Doug Martin and Barry L. Sauder, nominees for reappointment to the Board of Plumbing Examiners.
- Finance Committee: (a) 2018 audit presentation; (b) Lancaster Public Library 2020 budget request; (c) legislative budget transfer, transferring funds within the budget to Public Works engineering.
- Community Planning Committee: (a) Council Resolution No. 44-2019, recognizing Welcoming Week and Welcoming City designation; (b) review of Historical Commission recommendation for 216 N. Lime St.; (c) 2020 census presentation; (d) Administration Resolution No. 50-2019, adopting the Municipal Operations Climate Action; (e) Administration Resolution No. 48-2019, requesting a Certified Local Government Grant for historic preservation.
- Economic Development Committee: Administration Resolution No. 47-2019, transferring city real property in Ewell Plaza to the Lancaster Parking Authority.
- Public Works Committee: Administration Bill No. 15-2019, taking a utility easement by eminent domain at 1411 Columbia Ave.
- Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution No. 46-2019, recognizing the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Lancaster Optimist Club; (b) Council Resolution No. 45-2019, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 49-2019, opposing federal legislation to allow larger trucks; (d) discussion of request for repeal of the state fireworks law.
Lancaster City Historical Review Board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Mayor’s Conference Room, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- 136 N. Mary St.; Sherri Castillo, owner. Install wooden shutters on a single ground-floor window.
- 316 W. Chestnut St.; Scott Garner, owner; Eby Exteriors Inc., applicant. Replace wooden siding on a roof dormer with new engineered siding.
- 401 Church St.; Crossroads Mennonite Church, owner; Hilltop Masonry LLC, applicant. Reconstruct concrete entry steps.
- 324 W. Chestnut St.; Michael and Kathleen Peck, owners; MDB Construction LLC, applicant. Install a new window opening on the building’s ground-floor west elevation.
Lancaster City Planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- Final plan, 150 Pitney Road, secure storage facility. The City of Lancaster seeks approval for the construction of a new one-story structure at 150 Pitney Road. The facility will be constructed within a presently gated and secured portion of a city-owned tract.
- 2020 census presentation by a U.S. Census Partnership specialist to Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room 701. Among the agenda items:
- Old business: (a) an evening Commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Earl Township municipal building, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. There is no Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11.
- New business: (a) presentation of “It Pays to Be Fit!” Wellness Warriors awards; (b) Resolution No. 61 of 2019, Next Generation Farm Loan application for Henry and Naomi Stoltzfus; (c) Resolution No. 62 of 2019, Next Generation Farm Loan application for Elmer and Fannie Blank; (d) Resolution No. 63 of 2019, funding sources amendments for Lancaster County-Wide Communications’ 911 systems upgrades; (e) Lancaster County-Wide Communications, purchase order; (f) Resolution No. 64 of 2019, bid awards for bulk road salt and bulk water treatment salt; (g) District Attorney’s Office, project modification request for grant agreement; (h) Public Safety Training Center, third agreement to renew term of overflow parking agreement with Spooky Nook Sports Inc.; (i) Human Resources, revised labor agreement to include Youth Intervention Center unit.
Manheim Township Zoning
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Huynh Real Estate Investments, LLC, R-3 and T-6 urban transition overlay area, 1125 Grofftown Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 905.2.E.1.a to permit the reduction of the lot area requirement for an apartment dwelling; a variance of Section 2005.4 to permit required parking spaces within the required front yards; a variance to Section 2407.5.B.1 and Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A, Design Standard 4.3, to permit the dwelling not to comply with the 15-foot build to line; a variance of Section Standard 4.5 not to construct 60%t of the building facade along the build line; a variance of Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A, Design Standard 7.3, to not set back the front loaded garages 15 feet from the primary facade’s vertical plane; a variance of Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A, Design Standard 13.4, to not locate the required off-street parking spaces at the rear of the building; a variance of Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A, Design Standard 14.3, to permit a 4-foot-wide sidewalk along McCaskey Avenue instead of the 5-foot requirement; a variance of Section 2407.6.A, Appendix A, Design Standard 14.4, not to construct a sidewalk along Grofftown Road; a variance of Section 2808.1 to permit a time extension to obtain permits and to complete construction.
- Escape Room Lancaster LLC, B-4 and T-6 urban transition overlay area, 1018 N. Christian St. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception in accordance with Section 2407.2.E to operate an Escape Room commercial recreational facility; a variance of Section 2002.15 to provide less than the required number of parking spaces.
- Mark Strunk, I-2 and D-R retrofit overlay area, 1249 Shreiner Station Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 2005.4 to permit the proposed parking spaces to encroach within the 10-foot setback requirement along the Shreiner Road street right of way; a variance of Section 1604.2.F.5.e to permit the proposed parking spaces to encroach within the 10-foot perimeter buffer area.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Warwick Township municipal building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
- Communications: (a) PennDOT- SR10; (b) PSATS; (c) OneClickPolitics.com.
- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for release of letter of credit for the Stobro project; (b) consider request for release of letter of credit for the Signature Living project; (c) consider the sketch plan for the Orchard Road tract, prepared by RGS Associates, dated Aug. 2.
- Old business: (a) discuss release of funding Lititz Springs Pool projects; (b) discuss ordinance to amend modifying enforcement provisions for the on-lot septic systems.
- New business: Consider the minimum municipal pension obligations for 2020
- Next meeting: Sept. 18.