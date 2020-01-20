Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent's comments; (c) correspondence - secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representative - Heather Roland
- Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report - Leola Elementary; (b) school resource officer report; (c) public comments; (d) comments from CVEA; (e) comments from other employee groups
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Dec. 2 and Dec. 9; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent's report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: Policy 219 Grievance Process: Students, Policy 220 Student Expression; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies: Policy 214 Class Rank, Policy 217 Graduation Requirements; (f) approval of student discipline actions; (g) approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center budget; (h) approval of delinquent real estate tax turnover; (i) approval of contracts with Chester County IU; (j) approval of change order for gym divider at Brownstown Elementary School; (k) approval of virtual online substitute services for instructional support for elementary Conestoga Virtual Valley Academy; (l) approval of Cipriani & Werner fee agreement to review current Family Medical Leave Act Policy; (m) approval of Conestoga Valley Elimination Dinner Booster Club by-laws; (n) approval of construction indoor air quality and oversight proposal with Element Environmental Solutions; (o) approval of Foy Theatre Flying Effects service agreement; (p) approval of list of capital projects for 2020-21 budget; (q) approval of bus planner agreement with Brightbill Transportation; (r) approval of assets for disposal.
- Action/discussion agenda: (a) TLC Charter School application; (b) budget; (c) new middle school site and roadway improvements.
- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.
- Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update.
East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, development services, police, ESC; (b) Lime Spring Valley, 13-15.07, approve request for 180-day time extension to record the final plan, establishing Aug. 30 as the new deadline to record the plan.; (c) Tobacco Road condos, 06-FLD-101, approve reduction; (d) 601 Stony Battery Road, 1806.02 - Approve AG-HS development agreement and LOC; (e) treasurer’s report; (f) invoices from all funds covering Jan. 11-24; (g) approval of minutes: Jan. 6.
- Action items: (a) development services: Heat & Control, Inc. 19-09.02 - modifications/waivers and final LD plan; Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center (Phase 1) 19-01.06 - modifications/waivers and final LD plan; (b) board/committee appointments: Recreation Authority - Tom Bennett-term ending Jan. 1, 2021 (replacing S. Russell), Doug Brubaker - term ending Jan. 1, 2025 (five-year term); planning commission alternate member vacancies; pension commission member vacancy; (c) Hempfield Recreation - special event - Triathlon for Life, Sunday, May 3.
- New business: MS4 quarterly report (September-December); boards/ commission compensation survey.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes of the Jan. 6 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.
- Old business: (a) Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway Presentation, Michael Domin, Lancaster County Planning Commission; (b) Walnut Street Extension presentation, High Associates; (c) acturial assumptions for Jan. 1, 2019, valuation
- Action items: (a) engineering services re: campus improvements plan preparation; (b) 2020 Fire Services Activity list for worker’s compensation purposes.
- Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation report.
- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. \!q Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Academic Committee: presentation on Martin Meylin Middle School initiatives.
- Business/Finance Committee: discussion of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center 2020-21 proposed.
- Miscellaneous: Discussion of Pennsylvania School Board Association principles for governance and leadership.
Lancaster city historical commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.:
- 30 N. Mulberry St.; Mulberry Tree Investments LLC, owner. Demolish a two-story frame dwelling at the corner of West Grant Street and construct a new three-story three-unit residential building.
Lancaster city housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
- Resolutions: 2020-1-1 amendment to personnel policy; 2020-1-2 approve five-year plan of capital fund work items.
- Next meeting: 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Brownstown campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata. Among the agenda items:
- Presentation: members of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation will present the Teacher Innovation Awards.
- Superintendent’s report: PAC meeting review.
- Director’s report: committee minutes; local, state and federal projects; student of the month.
- Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments, and change of assignments
- Finance Committee: bond refunding presentation, audit report presentation, financial reports, quarterly reports, permission to purchase, permission to RFP services, permission to award bid, bond refinancing and adult education tuition and fees 2020-21.
- Building and Property Committee: updates on facility projects.
- Planning and Development Committee: second reading and approval of policies and enrollment and application updates.
- Next meeting: 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the board room of the Mount Joy Campus.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) Resolution No. 13 of 2020, Financing by the Lancaster County Hospital Authority for Saint Anne’s Retirement Community; (b) Resolution No. 14 of 2020, bid award for replacement for East Octorara No. 1 bridge; (c) facilities management, addendum agreement and agreement re: East Octorara No. 1 bridge replacement project; (d) Resolution No. 15 of 2020, agricultural preservation appropriations; (e) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreements of sale for agricultural conservation easements; (f) Children and Youth agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation, 2019-20 agreements.
Lancaster Township planning
The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Stormwater Management Plans: LTPC 277 - City of Lancaster large diameter transmission main project, request for modification, briefing item.
- Old business: Bean Hill Road and Wabank Road - future alignment and complete street planning - discussion item
- Next meeting: 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Mount Joy Township supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) municipal building as polling facility for 2020; (b) 2020 Old Trolley Line Park paving; (c) Greiner Industries Inc.; 180079-SWMP-MAJ; (d) Rheems Fire Department - centennial celebration; (e) Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services reorganization agreement.
- Cove Outlook Park fundraising event: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request from Pitties.Love.Peace Inc. to hold a 5k race fundraiser at Cove Outlook Park.
- Petition to rezone - J. Leon Rutt: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to (a) accept the petition to rezone the newly acquired 9.6-acre parcel to the north of 300 Jonlyn Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, tax parcel No. 460-07479-0-0000 (part of) from medium density residential to general commercial; (b) authorize the township solicitor to prepare and advertise an ordinance; and (c) forward the petition to rezone to the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission for review and comment.
- Short-term lodging: (a) discussion on the fee structure, monitoring and application process for short-term lodging; (b) adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, a fee structure will be established for the short-term lodging licensing process.
- Correspondence: (a) Dec. 17 inspection report from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, re: routine inspection of Advance Disposal Systems Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Jan. 10); (b) letter from Dale Ressler, board of directors, Northwest Emergency Medical Services, dated Jan. 9, re: municipal officials meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Mount Joy Township Fairview Municipal Building (emailed to supervisors Jan. 14); (c) memo from elected auditors dated Jan. 7, re: setting of salary for working supervisor Kevin M. Baker.
- Next meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17; the regional elected officials meeting tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 has been canceled.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
- Review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for Committee of Whole action: (a) approval of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center 2020-21 proposed budget resolutions; (b) delinquent real estate taxes; (c) acceptance of superintendent’s second quarterly report.
- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) change orders.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) leave; (d) retirement; (e) Act 86 locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year; (f) elementary tutors for the 2019-20 school year; (g) esports stipends; (h) interim head custodian at Marticville Middle School; (i) mentor for the 2019-20 school year.