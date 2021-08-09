CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) board comments; (b) superintendent’s comments.

Public / professional / staff input: (a) public comments.

Action / discussion items: (a) change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) trash bids results and recommendation; (c) Gov Connection; (d) approval of Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials interim agreement for human resources director; (e) approval of superintendent’s report; (f) Learning A-Z quote; (g) Image Learning; (h) policy review schedule for 2021-2022.

Review Board agenda: tentative agenda Aug. 16.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville.(Enter door D4.) For residents wishing to address the board, call 717-898-5564; or email jacquelyn_strybos@hempfieldsd.org by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Among the agenda items:

Health and safety plan: 2021-22 update.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Room, Online: https://call.lifesizeicloud.com/1696302/; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 30-149, West Hempfield Township — proposed rezoning for the tracts of land identified as tax parcel 300-7127-0-0000 and 300-71728-0-0000 from the R-Rural Agricultural District to the R-3 Residential District and to change the zoning classification for a portion of the tract of land identified as tax parcel 300-93514-0-0000 from the R-Rural Agricultural District to the TV-Traditional Village District; (c) Subdivision and Land Development items: (1) No. 69-174-4, Brent L. Miller Jewelers, Manheim Township; (2) No. 75-183-5, Jason A. Clark, Little Britain Township; (3) No. 77-8-4, Rock Lititz, 400 Rock Lititz Boulevard, Warwick Township; (4) No. 78-472-3D, Settlements East- Phase 2, Manheim Township; (5) No. 85-343-6B, Calumet Enterprises, LLC, Pequea Valley; (6) 460 Hossler Road, Rapho Township; (7) No. 89-346-1, 606 Peters Road, Leacock Township; (8) No. 01-127-3E, Lime Spring Square, Phase 3 and Phase 6 (Lots 2 and 12), East Hempfield Township; (9) No. 14-48-2, Garden Spot Village, Earl Township and East Earl Township.

Next meeting: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the township office, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: secretary’s report; treasurer’s report; payment of bills; other reports; workshop/department updates

Announcements: Saturday, Sept. 4, Woody Waste Facility closed; Monday, Sept. 6, office and Woody Waste facility closed; no street sweeping; no trash/recycle collection (collection will be on a one-day delay for the week).

Planning and zoning business: The board will acknowledge receipt of time extension for SWM Site Plan for 1234 Wheatland Avenue and for 30-47472 Wheatland Avenue; the board will act on a request to demolish the existing vacant single-family home at 196 Charles Road.

New business: The board will open bids received for 551 Abbeyville Road; reviews bids for refuse/recyclable materials collection contract; act on a request to confirm James Davies as Special Fire Police for Lancaster Township Fire Department.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. To attend remotely, visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) public hearing- RNJ Washes, LLC, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article XII, Sections 1203 and 1205; (b) presentation, Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC; (c) police department monthly report; (d) fire rescue monthly report; (e) ambulance association monthly report.

New business: (a) consent agenda: (1) 1036 Manheim Pike, preliminary/Final Land Development Plan, 1036 Manheim Pike, Zoned I-1 and T-6 overlay, extension of time request; (b) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-13: amending the Code of the Township of Manheim at §3-2.E to allow the term of members allowed on a Citizen Advisory Committee to be two years and at §3-3.A to allow committees to select the chair and vice-chair; (c) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-41: establishing an advisory committee named Youth Council; (d) Motions/Decisions: (1) Motion: Wetherburn Commons, Lot 143, Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, 600 Richmond Drive, Zoned R-1, modification request; (2) motion: reclassification of the human resource director position; (e) acknowledgments: (1) acknowledgment: Ordinance 2021-14 authorizing execution of a cable franchise agreement between the township and Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC (a/k/a Shentel).

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Planning matters: (a) final plan revision, Signature Stone Inc. (1026 and 1024 Willow Street Pike); (b) concept sketch, plan Parkside at Lampeter.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Ordinance 263, Shentel Franchise agreement; (b) revised 2021 holidays; (c) burn ordinance draft; (d) refuse and recycling bid document discussion.