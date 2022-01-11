LIFEGUARD TRAINING: Tei Hai Retirement Community will host an American Red Cross lifeguard certification course 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Tei Hai’s Stonecroft Aquatic Center, 4000 Tree Line Drive, Honey Brook. Cost is $200 and includes the American Red Cross Lifeguarding Manual. To participate, you must be at least 15 years old and be able to pass a prerequisite skills evaluation that includes a 300-yard continuous swim, tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs, and retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the pool. For more information or to register, contact the aquatics coordinator, aquatics@telhai.org; call 610-273-9333, ext. 2441.

VIRTUAL POLAR BEAR 5K: The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club will host the “Virtual” Polar Bear 5K from Saturday, Jan. 15, to Monday, Jan. 31. Participants will have the opportunity to run, walk or hike in the 3.1-mile race on their own or with their family and friends at any location they desire. Registration fee is $25 through Jan. 31. All attendees must abide by the guidelines and protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health in effect on the day they run, walk or hike the route or trail of their choice, and to be aware of trail and environmental conditions. For more information or to register, visit lancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog/, lancastersierraclub.org, email sierraclubevent@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

FOSTER/ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, virtually. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS’ resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to reserve space for an information session, contact a COBYS resource home coordinator at 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

WOMAN’S CLUB MEETING: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Members will share the books read — either traditional or digital. A short book talk will be followed by a book swap. Any area women interested in joining club are welcome. For more information, call 717-872-4834; 717-284-4588.

